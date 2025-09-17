Main Roster Star Announces New Championship Match For NXT No Mercy

A new championship match has been added to NXT No Mercy.

The development brand presented a special Homecoming episode of NXT this week, with the show coming live from its old stomping ground of Full Sail University.

The night featured appearances from a number of big main roster names who were previously a part of the Black & Silver show. One such name was the former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

Priest spoke to Tavion Heights during a backstage segment on the show, and announced that the 28-year-old will be challenging the current North American Champion Ethan Page for the title at the upcoming special.

Damian Priest just gave an all-time pump-up speech to @TavionHeights and let him know he's got a North American Title Match at No Mercy!! pic.twitter.com/dGLNmJFte7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2025

NXT No Mercy Match Card

NXT No Mercy will be taking place from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, later this month on September 27. Apart from the NA title match, Lola Vice has been announced to face Fatal Influence leader and current NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at the PPV.

Candice LeRae and Lainey Reid are the two finalists of an ongoing tournament. The winner is expected to receive a shot at Sol Ruca’s Women’s Speed title at the show.

Ricky Saints has also earned the right to challenge for the NXT Championship at No Mercy. The current champion, Oba Femi, however, has a title defence scheduled before that, which might be the start of a huge storyline. You can check out more about it here.