Mariah May Confirms Inspiration Behind New WWE Name

Mariah May has seemingly confirmed the inspiration behind her new name.

A name change was expected for the former AEW star when she made her NXT debut a couple weeks ago. The same was confirmed with a video package on this week’s episode of the development brand, with Blake Monroe being revealed as the new name for the female star.

The second part of her new name was obviously inspired by Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. The fans, however, were not sure about the first name, with many believing that she should have kept the AEW name for better recognition.

The 26-year-old then posted a photo with her niece on Wednesday with the caption ‘B,’ seemingly confirming that the first part of her name is inspired by the little one:

Blake Monroe confronted the current NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne upon her NXT debut during the June 3 episode, clearly indicating that winning the title was her goal in the Black & Silver brand.

The company, however, did not include her in the mini tournament they have announced to determine Jayne’s opponent for the upcoming Evolution 2 PPV

So it appears that the former AEW Women’s Champion will have to wait some time to get her first title shot in WWE. It’d be interesting to see who she feuds with in the meantime.