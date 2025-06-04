Mariah May on WWE Debut: ‘It’s About Damn Time!’

Mariah May has landed in WWE NXT with an exciting debut during the June 3, episode of the silver brand. In her first comments after making her debut as a WWE NXT Superstar, The Glamor made clear that her arrival has been a long time coming.

“It’s about damn time! I’ve wrestled all over the world and it’s only right that the glamour arrives in NXT.”

While May sees her WWE NXT debut as a long time coming, it has been reported that her AEW deal only expired at the start of June 2025. During her time with Tony Khan’s promotion, May held the AEW Women’s World Championship once, winning the title in her native England at All In: London 2024. May’s final match was fittingly the ‘Hollywood Ending’ with Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025.

Now, May is in WWE NXT and has her sights set on gold. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mariah May and her future in the wrestling juggernaut.