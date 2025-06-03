Mariah May Makes WWE NXT Debut After AEW Exit

Mariah May just made her impact known in WWE by making her debut during the June 3, edition of WWE NXT. As the women’s division descended into chaos, the lights dropped and May appeared on the balcony, earning a massive reaction from the crowd in attendance.

May declared that “The best women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous” to another loud pop. Her statement capped off a segment where the entire NXT women’s locker room unraveled over Jacy Jayne’s recent title win. Now, May has made her intentions clear, she plans on being WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Looking into the eyes of Jacy Jayne, May made herself clear, declaring “I’m the next NXT Women’s Champion.”

This debut wasn’t entirely unexpected as May had been quietly removed from AEW’s roster page days earlier. It had also been reported that she was finished with AEW and was set to join WWE imminently. On X, May declared that WWE was her home.

Mariah May is the latest AEW alum to jump to WWE, following the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and others. It remains to be seen if May will have similar success to her former and new colleagues now she is a WWE Superstar.