Mercedes Moné & Bayley Ready For NXT Classic Rematch

Bayley and Mercedes Moné wowed fans at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015, putting on what many consider WWE’s best women’s match. The pair recently marked a decade since their instant classic that saw Bayley win the NXT Women’s Title, and a sequel could be in the works.

On Instagram, the pair participated in a live stream to reflect on the match. When Bayley teased going after one of the eight titles held by her friend, Moné didn’t back down.

“Come face me then, dude. Give the people what they want, one more match. What do you think about one more match.”

The pair then discussed when such a rematch will happen, as neither plans on waiting another decade. Despite being in different companies, Moné hopes to face Bayley again soon, adding that “I can’t imagine not wrestling you for ten years.”

The pair last shared the ring in February 2021 as part of a six-person tag-team match during an episode of SmackDown. Though it’s been years since the duo were last opponents, both remain hopeful of facing off again sooner than later.