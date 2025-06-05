Natalya Praises ‘Total Package’ Mariah May After WWE NXT Debut

Mariah May arrived in WWE during the June 3, edition of WWE NXT, and Natalya could not be happier. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Natalya shared her excitement for the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

“I’m excited for her and I think this is going to be a fun chapter for her... I’m excited to see the stories that she’s going to tell with the women at NXT. I’m excited to see her.”

May is the latest high-profile woman to join WWE, following the likes of Giulia, Zaria, Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vauqer. Focusing on the latter, Natalya acknowledged the similarities between Vaquer and May.

“Mariah has a similar journey where, like, you know, she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it. She… wanted to pursue this. Then she moved to Japan and she, like, basically became a student of the game.”

Mariah may be known as ‘The Glamour’ but she’s not afraid to get down and dirty (and bloody) when needed. While blood in women’s matches remains a massive rarity in WWE, Natalya is aware that May isn’t afraid to get messy.

“If you get busted open in the ring… she’s shown she can work through it. I remember Trish Stratus… she broke her nose in a match and then she just kept wrestling… I think Mariah May has that grit about her.”

Natalya went as far as to call May the “total package” who succeeds in wrestling ability, talking, presentation, and other vital components. The Queen of Harts signed off, not with admiration for May, but a challenge.

“I would not be against facing her, I just wanted to put that out there.”

On WWE NXT, May declared herself the next NXT Women’s Champion. It remains to be seen if May can mirror her AEW success now as a WWE Superstar.