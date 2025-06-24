New NXT Heritage Cup Champion Crowned After Noam Dar Injury

The June 24 episode of WWE NXT delivered plenty of action as well as a new WWE NXT Heritage Cup champion be crowned. Originally, Noam Dar was scheduled to defend his Heritage Cup Championship against Stacks. Due to an injury though, Dar was forced to vacate the cup and Stacks would face a mystery opponent.

Stacks’ opponent turned out to be none other than former ally Tony D’Angelo and their match kicked off the second hour. The pair went for five rounds before Stacks got the win. This win came about as Luca Cruisfino accidentally hit Tony with a bucket, infuriating The Don after the match.

.@Stacks_WWE is always one step ahead…



The injured knee costs @TonyDangeloWWE and we are all tied up! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jTXn1EnMK3 — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025

This win marks Stacks’ first taste of singles glory in WWE, though he is a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside D’Angelo. With several heavies at his side, it may be some time before anyone takes the NXT Heritage Cup from Stacks.