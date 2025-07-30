Nia Jax Causes Chaos In WWE NXT Return

WWE delivered a major episode of NXT on July 29, and Nia Jax made a surprise return to the silver brand to cause some destruction. During a match between Lash Legend and Fallon Henley, things took a shocking turn when Jax appeared to attack Lash.

Jax dismantled Legend ag ringside, before rolling the Meta Four alum back in the ring. This assault allowed Henley to capitalize and score the pinfall victory. After the match, Henley exited while Jax stayed behind to inflict more damage. She landed a devastating splash in the corner before celebrating to a stunned crowd.

NIA JAX JUST ATTACKED LASH LEGEND!!! pic.twitter.com/2xCXFr4Air — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2025

Jax is the latest main roster talent to appear in WWE NXT, joining the likes of AJ Styles, the New Day, Natalya, Baron Corbin, and others. With her return to NXT, Jax adds more star power to the silver brand and will give Legend a serious foe.

Jax was part of WWE NXT from 2015 to 2016, and now fans can expect her on the brand again. Stay tuned to see what comes next from the former WWE Women’s Champion.