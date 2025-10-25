NXT Gold Rush Returns with Multi-Promotion Championship Showcase

WWE announced during Halloween Havoc that NXT Gold Rush will return as a two-week special event on November 18 and November 25, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The groundbreaking event will feature championships from multiple wrestling promotions, including WWE NXT titles, TNA Wrestling championships, AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide titles, and WWE EVOLVE championships. This cross-promotional approach marks a significant collaboration between WWE and partner organizations, creating an unprecedented championship showcase under the NXT brand.

No specific matches have been announced for the event, though details are expected to emerge on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The two-week format at Madison Square Garden’s theater venue adds prestige to the Gold Rush branding, which returns after previous successful iterations.

The announcement has generated significant anticipation among wrestling fans, who are speculating about which specific titles from each promotion will be defended and potential cross-promotional matchups. The Madison Square Garden location and involvement of multiple wrestling organizations position NXT Gold Rush as one of the developmental brand’s most ambitious events.

Fans interested in the event are encouraged to stay tuned to NXT programming for match announcements and ticket information for both November dates at the iconic New York City venue.