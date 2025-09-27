NXT Invasion on October 7: NXT vs TNA Survivor Series Matches Announced for The CW

Ava has announced that NXT Invasion will take place on Tuesday, October 7th, airing live on The CW, and will feature two major Survivor Series-style elimination matches pitting NXT talents against TNA Wrestling in both men’s and women’s divisions.

This special crossover episode follows recent storyline chaos between NXT and TNA, and the decision was reached through discussions between NXT General Manager Ava and TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella.

The Invasion event was announced after multiple TNA wrestlers interrupted a title-for-title match between NXT Champion Trick Williams and TNA World Champion Oba Femi on September 24, resulting in a no-contest and a huge brawl.

Ava addressed the story at the No Mercy premium live event, confirming the Survivor Series-style theme and a winner-take-all championship match as solutions to the escalating faction warfare.

Team selections for both the men’s and women’s matches will be revealed on the next NXT broadcast by Ava and Santino Marella.

Match Card Preview

Men’s Survivor Series: NXT vs TNA – Elimination tag format

– Elimination tag format Women’s Survivor Series: NXT vs TNA – Elimination tag format

– Elimination tag format Tag Team Championship Match: Dark State vs Hardy Boys – Title for title, both championships at stake

– Title for title, both championships at stake Oba Femi vs Trick Williams Rematch – Everyone banned from ringside for clear finish

Look for further team announcements and build-up during NXT and social media in the lead-up to the event.

The show coincides with AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday, making this one of the most competitive crossover nights in recent North American wrestling history.