NXT No Mercy 2025 Preview: Matches, How to Watch

by Michael Reichlin

NXT No Mercy 2025 airs live Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with streaming available on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Match Card

  • NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints
  • NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice
  • NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights
  • Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe
  • WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lainey Reid
  • Singles Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

How to Watch

  • In the United States, stream NXT No Mercy 2025 live on Peacock (desktop, mobile, and TV app).
  • Outside the U.S., watch live on Netflix (check local app for event availability).
  • The event begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Countdown coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on WWE’s YouTube and social media channels.

Additional Streaming Details

  • If using Peacock, create an account and download the app to stream on supported devices.
  • International users with Netflix can access the event through their subscription; connection via VPN may be required if traveling.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest WWE news throughout NXT No Mercy weekend.

