NXT No Mercy 2025 Preview: Matches, How to Watch

NXT No Mercy 2025 airs live Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with streaming available on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Match Card

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints

NXT Women's Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

WWE Women's Speed Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lainey Reid

Singles Match: Je'Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

How to Watch

In the United States, stream NXT No Mercy 2025 live on Peacock (desktop, mobile, and TV app).

Outside the U.S., watch live on Netflix (check local app for event availability).

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Countdown coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on WWE’s YouTube and social media channels.

Additional Streaming Details

If using Peacock, create an account and download the app to stream on supported devices.

International users with Netflix can access the event through their subscription; connection via VPN may be required if traveling.

