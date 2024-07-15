NXT No Mercy & Halloween Havoc 2024 Dates & Venues

WWE has announced details for two upcoming premium live events for the company’s developmental brand: NXT No Mercy and NXT.

Sunday, Sep. 1: NXT No Mercy (Denver, CO at the Ball Arena)

Sunday, October 27: NXT Halloween Havoc (Hershey, PA at the GIANT Center)

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels provided the following quote in the press release sent in to SEScoops:

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home.”

Tickets

The venues hosting each of these NXT PLE’s will also host WWE Raw the following eventing.

Special combo tickets for the events go on sale on Friday morning, July 26 at Ticketmaster.

How to Watch

NXT No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

Advertised Talent

Note: These talent announcements are always ‘subject to change’ and wrestling fans should not not read into these advertised champions as ‘spoilers’ for any matches coming up in the months ahead.

WWE is advertising the top stars from NXT will be at these shows, including NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Sol Ruca and more