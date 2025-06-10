NXT Preview: 2 Championship Matches, Worlds Collide Fallout (6/10)

WWE NXT returns tonight with a stacked card featuring two championship matches and several key storylines developing in the aftermath of the recent Worlds Collide event. The show will broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing on the CW Network at 8 PM ET.

WWE NXT Preview – June 10, 2025

Mariah May, who made her WWE debut last week, is expected to make an appearance, adding intrigue to the women’s division. Confirmed matches include:

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy

Oba Femi, the reigning NXT Champion, puts his title on the line against Jasper Troy, who earned this opportunity as the winner of WWE LFG Season 1. Their rivalry has been building since before NXT Battleground, promising a high-stakes main event.

After successfully defending his title in a fatal four-way at Worlds Collide, Ethan Page is set for another challenge, this time against Sean Legacy. Legacy’s momentum and Page’s recent grueling defense set the stage for an unpredictable title bout.

The D’Angelo Family continues to assert its dominance in the tag division, facing the powerful duo of Dupont & Igwe.

Vance and Spears are scheduled for tag action, though their opponents have yet to be announced as of showtime.

How to Watch

United States: Live at 8 PM ET on the CW Network.

Live at 8 PM ET on the CW Network. International: Available on Netflix in select regions, with local start times varying by country.