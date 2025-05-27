NXT Preview: 2 Title Matches and 2 Debuts

Tonight’s episode is the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground, where Trick Williams made history by capturing the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry, and Stephanie Vaquer retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace.

Oba Femi also successfully defended the NXT Title, while Sol Ruca kept hold of the Women’s North American Title. The show was originally set for Tampa’s Yuengling Center but will now air from the familiar WWE Performance Center.

WWE NXT Preview: May 27, 2025

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship Match

TNA sar Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut

Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

Plus, Trick Williams makes his first appearance as TNA World Heavyweight Champion.