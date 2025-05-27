NXT Preview: 2 Title Matches and 2 Debuts

Tonight’s episode is the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground, where Trick Williams made history by capturing the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry, and Stephanie Vaquer retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace.
Oba Femi also successfully defended the NXT Title, while Sol Ruca kept hold of the Women’s North American Title. The show was originally set for Tampa’s Yuengling Center but will now air from the familiar WWE Performance Center.
WWE NXT Preview: May 27, 2025
- Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Championship Match
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship Match
- TNA sar Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
- Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut
- Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
Plus, Trick Williams makes his first appearance as TNA World Heavyweight Champion.