NXT Preview: Last Stop Before Saturday’s Great American Bash

Tonight’s WWE NXT serves as the crucial go-home show for this Saturday’s Great American Bash 2025, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Championship gold is on the line and the July 8 episode from the WWE Performance Center promises to deliver the final momentum shifts before the weekend’s premium live event.

Confirmed Matches & Segments

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Hank & Tank (c) vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger have held the titles for over 70 days

The Culling brings a brutal, unorthodox style that could end the champions’ reign

A title change would send shockwaves through the tag division heading into Great American Bash

Gauntlet Match – North American Title Contention

Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes)

Winner earns another shot at NXT North American Champion Ethan Page

Saints seeking redemption after losing the title to “All Ego” Page

Must overcome three opponents to secure his championship opportunity

Tag Team Clash

Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont)

TNA stars continue their NXT integration after Santana helped Hendry defeat Wes Lee last week

Hendry building momentum toward an eventual confrontation with TNA World Champion Trick Williams

High Ryze looking to bounce back and assert dominance

Contract Freedom Match

Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

Stipulation: If Heights wins, he can leave the No Quarter Catch Crew

Heights' freedom from the NQCC hangs in the balance

Dempsey must win to keep his stablemate under contract

Final Thoughts

With just days remaining before Great American Bash 2025, tonight’s NXT episode could reshape multiple divisions and storylines. The tag team championships face their most serious threat in months, while Ricky Saints battles for another crack at singles gold.

The TNA involvement continues to gain steam, and personal freedom is literally on the line in the Heights-Dempsey clash.

Expect the kind of chaos that only a go-home show can deliver as NXT builds the final bridge to Saturday’s premium live event.