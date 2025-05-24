Oba Femi, Stephanie Vaquer, Myles Borne
Oba Femi Vows Win Over ‘Stephanie’s Boyfriend’ in NXT Title Match

by Thomas Lowson

The rumored relationship between Myles Borne and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer has seemingly been confirmed by Borne’s rival Oba Femi. During an interview with WFLA’s Stream Center, Femi confirmed the relationship while discussing his upcoming match with Borne.

“I’m looking forward to, you know, beating up Stephanie’s boyfriendhe’s worked his way up the ranks and uh—he’s won a couple matches to earn an opportunity for the NXT Championship, which I respect.”

While Femi acknowledges that Borne has earned his shot at the title, that won’t change the result in the eyes of the reigning NXT Champion.

“This is not a Disney movie. You don’t get the happy ending. You don’t get to run off into the sunset with my belt.”

Borne and Vaquer were recently spotted together on social media, leading some to speculate that the NXT duo were an item. Now, it appears Femi has confirmed that this is the case.

Borne, who recently opened up about his deafness, will challenge Femi at WWE NXT Battleground. While many are rooting for Borne to win the gold, Femi is vowing that this will not be a Hollywood feel-good ending at the May 25, event.

