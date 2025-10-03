Latest On Plans For Oba Femi After WWE NXT Championship Defeat

Oba Femi is no longer the WWE NXT Champion, but what does the future hold for ‘The Ruler’ of the silver brand? Femi lost the gold to Ricky Saints at WWE NXT No Mercy, ending a run on top that began in January of this year.

Despite this loss, fans shouldn’t expect Femi to be moved to the main roster yet. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that “Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward.” In addition to his NXT title reign, Femi holds the record of the longest reigning WWE NXT North American Champion.

Meltzer acknowledged that WWE does sometimes ‘swerve’ people, and later shared that “there is no such thing as a 100 percent no.” For now, though, all signs point to Femi remaining as part of WWE NXT until the right time for a call-up.

Femi’s reign saw him retain against the likes of Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne, Ridge Holland, Wes Lee, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and others in NXT. Going further, Femi retained the gold against TNA Wrestling’s Moose during NXT Roadblock in March 2025.

With two dominant title reigns to his name, many expect big things for Oba Femi once he joins the main roster. For now though, Femi will stay with WWE NXT, likely hungry for a rematch with Ricky Saints.