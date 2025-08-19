Philly NXT Preview (8/19): Oba Femi’s Heatwave Challenger, Street Fight

Tonight, WWE presents NXT live on The CW, broadcasting directly from The Met in Philadelphia, PA. As the go-home show before NXT Heatwave 2025, this episode will give us the final push of momentum before this Sunday’s big PLE. The historic venue provides an electric setting for the night’s action.

Confirmed Matches & Segments

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

Winner faces Oba Femi for the title at NXT Heatwave

Street Fight: Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Instinct (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance)

Special Guest Referee: Masha Slamovich

Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe – Face-to-face confrontation before their PLE grudge match

Ethan Page & Chelsea Green seek a Peace Treaty with Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

? ? ?



The PHILADELPHIA STREET FIGHT between @noah_yoshiki and Josh Briggs will KICK OFF #WWENXT tomorrow in Philly! ?



TICKETS ON SALE NOW ??: https://t.co/eMXd3DZxuK pic.twitter.com/4Qt1qkkBnM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2025

Looking Ahead to NXT Heatwave 2025

Heading into NXT Heatwave 2025, the stakes are high. The main event of NXT’s summer spectacular is set to feature Oba Femi defending the NXT Championship against the winner of tonight’s crucial #1 contender’s match.

Meanwhile, the heated rivalry between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe culminates in a grudge match, following weeks of betrayals and interference that have kept fans on edge.

A major theme throughout this build has been the ongoing cross-promotion with TNA, which continues to introduce new alliances and rivalries, adding fresh intrigue and excitement to the NXT landscape.

NXT Heatwave takes place Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA, and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.