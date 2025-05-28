Released Talent Referenced On WWE NXT

In May 2025, WWE released several Superstars from the main roster and WWE NXT, greatly affecting several storylines at the time of the cuts. While talent won’t be seeing these released wrestlers on WWE TV anymore, unless one or some of them are rehired, they’re not gone from programming completely.

During the May 27, edition of WWE NXT, Tatum Paxley made her entrance clutching two dolls. Eagle-eyed fans will have spotted that these were dolls of Gigi Dolin and Shotzi, both of whom were released by WWE. Prior to being cut, the pair had been on-screen allies of Paxley.

The fact she's carrying out Shotzi and Gigi dolls after they got released is ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gR8dCsIZtW — ??? (@RhodesKotaEra) May 28, 2025

This isn’t the first time the pair have been released on WWE NXT. While not mentioned by name, it was the releases of Shotzi and Dolin which recently led to Paxley turning heel and attacking Thea Hail. Paxley defeated Hail in a match on the May 13 edition of WWE NXT and continued to claw at the face of Thea Hail after the match.

While releases are rarely a good thing, it has led to a major character development for Tatum Paxley, and we’ll have to see if WWE can keep the momentum going forward.