Ricky Saints Injury Update Shared on WWE NXT

by Thomas Lowson

Ricky Saints lost the NXT North American Championship to Ethan Page on the May 27 episode of WWE NXT, in a stunning loss for Saints. The title changed hands after Saints took a Twisted Grin from Page and his throat struck the crossbar of a chair.

During the June 3, episode of WWE NXT, it was revealed that that Ricky had suffered a laryngeal contusion. An image of Ricky’s CT scan was provided and it was promised that updates on his condition would be shared as they become available.

image

There is currently no timetable for Ricky Saints’ return to programming. It was reported mere days before this update that he was due to be called-up in the near future. For now though, Saints is out of action, raising questions about what’s next for him as a WWE Superstar.

