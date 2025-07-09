Stipulation Title Match And More Confirmed For WWE Great American Bash

WWE has announced 2 new matches for NXT Great American Bash.

This week’s episode of the development show featured a #1 contender Gauntlet match to determine the challenger for Ethan Page’s North American Championship.

Ricky Saints won the bout defeating names such as Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and Jackson Drake. The win also earned the former AEW star the right to choose the stipulation for the match. The former champion decided that the championship bout will be false count anywhere.

Apart from this, the company also announced a singles match between Je’Von Evans and Jasper Troy for the event following multiple encounters between the two.

WWE Great American Bash Updated Match Card

NXT Great American Bash will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on July 12. The show will have a special start time of 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is the updated card for the event:

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)

The company also announced several new names for Evolution 2 during the episode. You can check out more about it here.