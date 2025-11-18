First Matches Confirmed For NXT Deadline

The first matches have been confirmed for NXT Deadline.

Last week’s episode of the Black & Silver show saw Ricky Saints defeating Trick Williams in an NXT Championship Last Man Standing match. Oba Femi made his return to the brand after this bout and had a confrontation with the NXT champion.

Night 1 of the NXT Gold Rush special this week then featured a confrontation between Femi and Saints. Ricky ended up offering Femi a title match at the next NXT PPV, which Oba accepted.

Trick Williams also tried to get involved in this conversation by making his entrance and telling Saints that he will continue pursuing the NXT title. Myles Borne came out behind Williams, however, and took him out with a steel chair.

This wasn’t the only match made official for NXT’s final PPV of the year as General Manager Ava confirmed the return of Iron Survivor Challenge for the show.

She revealed that John Cena has personally picked the contestants for both Men’s and Women’s Survivor matches this year, and the lineup will be revealed next week.

NXT Deadline this year will take place from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The event will be held on December 6, 2025, a week before Cena’s retirement match.