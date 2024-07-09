Ricochet Comments On Kelani Jordan & Sol Ruca Match From NXT Heatwave

Ricochet shares his thoughts on Jordan and Ruca’s title match from NXT Heatwave.

WWE fans are raving about the developmental brand’s recent premium live event. NXT Heatwave occurred at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 7. The event featured five championship matches, which some fans believe resulted in NXT having a better show than the Money In The Bank PLE. One of the matches that fans have praised heavily was WWE NXT North American Champion Kelani Jordan taking on Sol Ruca.

Jordan and Ruca pushed each other to their limit as they showcased their grit and athleticism. Both had their moments to shine, including Ruca landing an incredible Springboard 450 Clothesline on the champion. The finish came when Jordan landed a Split Legged Moonsault from the corner to retain her championship.

After the match, fans took to X to celebrate the efforts of both talents and their growth in NXT. Former WWE superstar Ricochet commented on the match on X and shared that it reminded him of his encounters with All Elite Wrestling fan-favorite Will Ospreay.

Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha https://t.co/D5lhGSTFMd — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2024

A fan criticized Ricochet on X for comparing both WWE superstars to Ospreay, to which he responded that his comparisons were praising them for their in-ring performance.

What’s Next For Kelani Jordan?

In a backstage interview, Jordan praised her opponent and reflected on her journey in NXT. Jordan also noted that she made her singles debut last year against Tatum Paxley. The WWE superstar has quickly become a featured talent on the NXT roster and looks to remain champion for a while.

That said, Jordan has plenty of contenders that will try to take her spot. One of the potential challengers is Jaida Parker, who is building momentum in NXT. Parker is coming from a big victory over Michin in a Street Fight Match on the July 2 episode of NXT. It’s possible she could have her eyes set on becoming the next NXT North American Champion.

Fallon Henley is another talent that could be next in line to challenge for the title. Henley has been disgruntled about Jordan being champion for several weeks in backstage segments. It’s possible she will make her case for why she should get a title opportunity and end Jordan’s reign.

It’s unclear exactly who Jordan’s next opponent will be. However, the NXT women’s roster is stacked with potential challengers motivated to get their moment.