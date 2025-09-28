Match Called Off After NXT Star Suffers Injury At TNA Tapings

A WWE NXT Superstar who competed as part of the latest tapings of TNA Impact is believed to have suffered an injury during his match. During the September 27, tapings in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Ridge Holland battled Moose in a meeting of two of the biggest powerhouses of their respective brands.

During the match, Holland landed awkwardly on his leg, according to fans in attendance. The match was called off by the referee and Moose was awarded the victory. Moose and the referee helped Holland to the back and the former NXT Tag Team Champion was unable to put any weight on his foot.

@Fightful Ridge Holland injured at Impact Taping in Edmonton Canada. Match stopped and Moose his opponent helped him to the back. pic.twitter.com/9sqU0OMmbB — LoveBig_StayHumble (@K1LuM1NaT1) September 28, 2025

If Holland is injured, it won’t be his first time on the shelf. In October 2020, Holland suffered a left ankle fracture-dislocation and a left patellar tendon rupture with patellar dislocation during a match with Danny Burch. After a nine-month absence, Holland would return in July 2021.

Holland’s injury will take him out of WWE NXT, as well as any future plans as part of the TNA-NXT Invasion storyline. Holland has also been competing on WWE Evolve, meaning the promotion’s newest brand would also lose one of its biggest names.

Holland’s setback demonstrates how injuries can happen at any time when a wrestler sets foot in the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on his situation.