How Sabrina Carpenter Inspired Blake Monroe’s WWE NXT Arrival

Blake Monroe is part of WWE NXT, marking a major change for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. On the June 10, edition of WWE NXT, the former Mariah May confirmed her new moniker with a video package that may have looked very familiar.

On X, fans noticed how Monroe’s package bore a striking resemblance to footage from award-winning artist Sabrina Carpenter.

Monroe debuted on WWE NXT on the June 3, episode, with her arrival instantly going viral. Appearing on the balcony during a segment featuring several women of the silver brand, Monroe made clear her goal: She’s coming for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

The Glamour’s impact over WWE NXT will continue on the June 17, episode, when she signs a contract to make her status as a WWE Superstar official. With Monroe exuding confidence, it may be a matter of time before the British star is known as a champion once more.