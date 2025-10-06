Shiloh Hill Sees Bright Future After WWE LFG Season 2 Victory

Shiloh Hill is ready to prove himself in WWE NXT after earning a contract with the silver brand. On X, Hill shared his gratitude to those who supported him during season two of WWE LFG. Hill also vowed that this is just the beginning, predicting big things in his future with WWE.

NXT contract secured! Big thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting throughout #WWELFG. Just the beginning, wrestling wise, but It’s been so cool to see how many people have been following along and are excited for what’s next. See you soon! #WWENXT — Shiloh Hill WWE (@ThunderKeck) October 6, 2025

Hill, representing Team Undertaker, earned his contract after defeating Harlem Lewis in the men’s bracket final. Dani Sekelsky, who also represented Team Undertaker, won the women’s contract, defeating Penina Tuilaepa (PJ Vasa) with The Undertaker’s Hell’s Gate submission.

While Hill now has a WWE NXT contract to his name, he is no stranger to the brand. Hill has already competed 38 times for NXT, with the majority of those matches coming at untelevised live events. Hill’s WWE NXT run so far has already seen him face some notable names including Trick Williams, Charlie Dempsey, Grayson Waller, and WWE LFG season 1 winner Jasper Troy.

Hill has only won two singles matches in WWE NXT so far, his most recent of which being at a live event in July 2024. With this WWE NXT contract to his name, though, Hill sees a bright future for him on WWE’s developmental brand.