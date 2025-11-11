Injured Star’s In-Ring Return And More Confirmed For NXT Gold Rush

New matches have been added to NXT Gold Rush.

Sol Ruca was finally cleared to compete on this week’s episode of the show after losing both of her titles due to the recent injury. She met Ava without delay about getting a rematch for the Women’s North American title and the NXT GM made the match official for next week.

After Fallon Henley defeated Skylar Raye on NXT, it was also confirmed that she will face Zaria in the tournament finals to crown the new Women’s Speed Champion.

The two-part NXT Gold Rush special will take place on November 18 and November 25 episodes of the show. You can check out the match card for the event below.

NXT Gold Rush Match Card

Night 1

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Sol Ruca (with Zaria)

AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Ethan Page and Chelsea Green (c) vs. Joe Hendry and Thea Hail

Last Chance Match For NXT Women's Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) (with Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Shawn Spears) vs. Jacy Jayne (with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) (c) (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) vs. Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater

Night 2