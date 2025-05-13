Stacks vs. Tony D’Angelo Set for WWE Battleground

A heated new grudge match has been made official: Tony D’Angelo will face his former right-hand man Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. After weeks of escalating tension and betrayal, Stacks challenged Tony D’Angelo, blaming him for the collapse of The D’Angelo Family and vowing to take his place as the true leader. Their personal rivalry will come to a head at Battleground.

"At Battleground, I finish The Don and put an end to The D'Angelo Family once and for all!"@Stacks_WWE just blindsided @TonyDangeloWWE and promises to end him for good at #WWEBattleground…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1pXSWvgrtM — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025

Here’s an Updated preview for WWE NXT Battleground 2025, broadcasting live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally on Sunday, May 25 at 8/7c from Tampa’s Yuengling Center.