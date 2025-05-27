Stephanie Vaquer Drops NXT Women’s Title In Surprise Loss Before Worlds Collide

Stephanie Vaquer is no longer a champion.

The NXT Women’s Champion successfully defended her title against Jordynne Grace at Sunday’s Battleground PPV. She was confronted by AAA stars Chik Tormenta and Dalys la Caribeña in a backstage segment after the show.

Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence then also came out. A championship match between Jayne and Vaquer was made official for NXT this week after the former slapped the then-champion during their confrontation.

The other two members of Fatal Influence in Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx, were in Jayne’s corner for this bout at the May 27 show. The company teased a potential breakup for the faction when Nyx got pushed to the ground in the middle of an argument between Jayne and Henley.

Stephanie Vaquer Loses NXT Women’s Title

Though Nyx still came through for her partner, and in the end, she distracted the referee just at the right second to allow Fallon to nail Vaquer with a Feint Kick. Jayne was then able to deliver a Discus Forearm and pin the Women’s champion to everyone’s surprise.

Stephanie Vaquer has been announced to team with Lola Vice to face Chik Tormenta & Dalys at the upcoming AAAxNXT Worlds Collide event on June 7.

This surprise title change ends Vaquer’s reign as the champion at just 78 days and we’ll have to see what the company is planning for her after this loss.