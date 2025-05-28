Stephanie Vaquer Match And More Announced For Worlds Collide

A Stephanie Vaquer match has been announced for the NXTxAAA Worlds Collide event set for next month.

WWE presented the NXT exclusive Battleground PPV this past weekend, which featured the NXT Women’s Champion successfully defending her title against Jordynne Grace. In a backstage segment after this bout, Vaquer was confronted by AAA stars Chik Tormenta and Dalys la Caribeña.

The confrontation turned physical when Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence showed up and slapped Vaquer. A championship match was then made official between Vaquer and Jayne on this week’s NXT. To everyone’s surprise, Jacy was able to defeat Stephanie and become the new champion with some help from her Fatal Influence partners Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx.

After this title change, Shawn Michaels took to X and announced that Stephanie Vaquer will be teaming up with Lola Vice to face the duo of Chik Tormenta and Dalys at the upcoming show. It was also announced that Ethan Page will be part of the show defending his newly won NA Championship.

Updated Worlds Collide 2025 Match Card

The 2025 Worlds Collide event is set to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7. The show will feature stars from WWE, AAA, and TNA. Below is the current card for the show:

We’ll have to see where Vaquer ends up after this event. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she follows the footsteps of Giulia and is called up to the main roster after this due to her increased popularity in recent times.