Tag Team Breaks Up On WWE NXT, Member Leaves the U.S.

Tag team break-ups happen often in wrestling and now one of NXT’s more popular teams have aligned for the last time. During the May 6, edition of WWE NXT, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura were part of the battle royal to crown the next challenger for the WWE NXT Championship. Things didn’t go well for the pair as Inamura accidentally eliminated Briggs when he was trying to eliminate Ridge Holland.

In a backstage segment, Inamura apologized for letting Briggs down and shared that he was returning to Japan. Briggs was stunned by the news and asked his friend and tag-team partner not to go. The pair were interrupted by Briggs’ former tag team partner, Brooks Jensen, and his new group, The Culling.

Yoshiki Inamura: "I have talked to Ava. Tonight, I'm going back to Japan.



Briggs, I wish… I wish I could've been a better partner for you.



Inamura debuted in WWE in November 24 and had 24 matches as part of the NXT roster. The Japanese wrestler, who was on an excursion from Pro Wrestling NOAH, would compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships four times though he and Briggs never won the gold.