Teams Selected For NXT Vs. TNA, NXT Star Sides With TNA

The battle lines have been drawn for the WWE NXT Vs. TNA Wrestling Showdown event that will take place on October 7. During the September 30, episode of WWE NXT, the teams for the two Survivor Series elimination matches were revealed.

WWE NXT GM Ava shared that NXT Champion Ricky Saints and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will captain their respective teams. Later in the show, Saints picked Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. The final spot was decided later in the night when Myles Borne defeated Josh Briggs, thanks to an assist from TNA’s Matt Cardona.

Can all these egos stay in check?! ?



Ricky Saints has selected Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans for Team NXT, with only one spot remaining… pic.twitter.com/JkZUFnMJa4 — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2025

Jayne chose Jaida Parker and Sol Ruca for her team, and Lola Vice and Fallon Henley both wanted the last spot. A match was made during the show which was won by Vice, earning her the final spot on the women’s team.

As for TNA, Santino Marella ruled out TNA World Champion Trick Williams being the captain, instead selecting Mike Santana. Santana shared that his team will consist of himself, Moose, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian.

Here are the men's teams for Showdown:



TEAM @WWENXT:



Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne



TEAM @ThisIsTNA:



Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater pic.twitter.com/lLAwMfSEKH — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2025

The women of TNA will be led by Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan, despite Jordan being a WWE NXT star. In response, Jacy Jayne dubbed Jordan a “two-timing traitor” for siding with the competition. Jordan, who won the title at TNA Victory Road, selected The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay,) and Mara Sade to represent TNA Wrestling.

With talent from both sides in the ring, it wasn’t long until a brawl ensued. With these matches, and a winner-takes-all tag-team title match between The Hardys and Dark State, the October 7, event will be one to remember.