The Undertaker Set For Confrontation With Top NXT Star

The Undertaker is coming to NXT to reap a specific soul.

This week’s episode of the development show featured a six-man tag team match, which saw Trick Williams teaming up with TNA rivals Mike Santana and Joe Hendry to take on Darkstate.

After a frustrated Williams confronted his partners during a spot in the match, both Santana and Hendry clocked him out. The System then showed up to fight Darkstate, and the whole thing turned into a brawl.

This wasn’t the last of Trick Williams we saw during the night. There was a backstage segment featuring several WWE LFG rookies who were chatting with each other.

The Undertaker Tweets

The TNA Champion rolled up in a bad mood and got into a confrontation with the LFG group. Williams then name-dropped Undertaker, advising them to ask the Dead Man why stepping up to the former NXT champ is not a good idea.

The WWE Hall of Famer later responded to this segment on Twitter. He confirmed an appearance at next week’s episode of NXT from Houston, and advised the current champion to stay out of the way:

.@_TrickWilliams, you disrespect my #WWELFG team…you disrespect me!



I’ll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA title…you might want to stay out my yard! — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 16, 2025

Trick Williams is set for a big match before the next episode of the Black & Silver show. He will be defending his TNA title against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a triple threat at TNA Slammiversary on July 20.