Spoiler: Title Change Happens At NXT Gold Rush Week Two Taping

WWE has filmed its second week of the NXT Gold Rush event, which will air on November 25 on The CW. While fans will have to wait to see the matches on the show, one major title change has already been revealed.

During the taping, Lei Ying Lee won the TNA Knockouts World Championship, ending the reign of NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan. This was a triple threat match that also included NXT’s Jordynen Grace, who is a former Knockouts Champion.

Jordan won the title at TNA Victory Road in September, after the title had been vacated by Ash By Elegance. In that match, Jordan defeated Lee and now the former Xia Li has returned the favor.

Jordan’s reign saw her compete in both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. During her run as champion, Jordan sided with TNA at Showdown, leading a team of Knockouts against NXT Superstars. This act led to Jordan being ostracized by the women of WWE NXT and ultimately, a heel turn.

Night One of WWE NXT Gold Rush saw the NXT Women’s Title change hands as Jacy Jayne brought a quick end to the reign of Tatum Paxley. With both these title changes, the state of both the NXT Women’s and TNA Knockouts divisions is looking very different.