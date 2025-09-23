Watch: Matt Cardona, Mike Santana And More TNA Stars Invade NXT

TNA has invaded NXT.

An invasion angle had been teased last week when WWE announced a winner-takes-all match between TNA Champion Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi for this week’s episode of the development show.

TNA stars started showing up in the crowd as the double title main event progressed. Names such as Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Jessie McKay, and Cassie Lee were all shown during the bout. The appearance of Matt Cardona especially got a big pop from the crowd.

Mike Santana joined the commentary halfway through this bout. The action went outside the ring towards the ending of the show as Femi delivered a big clothesline to his opponent.

TNA Invades NXT

Trick sent the NXT champion crashing through the steel steps before turning his attention towards the announce table. The TNA champion made the first move when he slapped Mike Santana and then all hell broke loose.

The TNA stars crowded the ring as NXT roster started emptying as well and a brawl broke out. Ricky Saints was the last to come out, though he didn’t join the fight.

Saints instead went around the ring where the NXT title had been placed and tried to pick it up. Oba Femi however, stopped him from doing so and the broadcast ended with the two No Mercy opponents staring each other.

Shawn Michaels later posted a video of himself reacting to the whole thing in the Gorilla and warning TNA roster that this was not over. The Anthem-owned promotion will be holding the Victory Road PPV on September 26 and it’s likely that some NXT stars will show up as a response to tonight’s angle.