TNA Title Match Added To NXT Heatwave

A TNA title match has been made official for NXT Heatwave.

The last few weeks have seen the TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne defending her title against Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance in singles matches. Both the contenders, however, interfered in each other’s bouts, causing the DQ.

It was then announced on this week’s episode of the development brand that Jayne will be defending her title against both the challengers at the upcoming NXT PLE.

The promotion also confirmed a triple threat between Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Jaida Parker for the upcoming PPV to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s title. The match was announced on social media after NXT went off air.

NXT Heatwave Updated Match Card

NXT Heatwave will be taking place on August 24, 2025, from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. It’ll be competing with AEW Forbidden Door PPV set for the same day. You can check out the updated card for the show below:

Singles Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState

Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState Triple Threat For TNA Knockouts Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich #1 Contenders Triple Threat For NXT Women’s Title: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

The company previously announced a #1 Contender match for Oba Femi’s NXT title between Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams for next week’s episode of NXT.