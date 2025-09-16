Multiple TNA Stars Speak Up Against NXT Control In Cryptic Posts

It appears a new chapter in the NXT-TNA partnership will be beginning soon.
The WWE development brand returned to its old stomping ground at Full Sail University this week for a special episode of the show titled Homecoming.
The episode saw a number of main roster stars making appearances and getting involved in the action, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, The Miz and Rhea Ripley.
Another major thread of the show was the references to TNA that were made throughout the night, though most of them were disrespectful towards the Anthem-owned promotion.
TNA Stars Speak Out
Potentially the ultimate disrespect for TNA talents was the announcement of a title vs. title match between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Champion Trick Williams for next Tuesday’s episode of the show.
A number of top TNA talents took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at NXT officials being in control of TNA’s booking. Names such as Mustafa Ali, Cassie Lee, Mike Santana and more warned Shawn Michaels and the NXT brand about the result of their actions:
The synchronized effort of TNA talents suggests that it’s the start of a new chapter between the two brands, one in which we’ll see both the rosters competing with each other instead of just individuals.
The announced title vs. title match would give officials the perfect opportunity to kick-start this feud, and we’ll have to see which stars join this new brand war.