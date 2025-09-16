Multiple TNA Stars Speak Up Against NXT Control In Cryptic Posts

It appears a new chapter in the NXT-TNA partnership will be beginning soon.

The WWE development brand returned to its old stomping ground at Full Sail University this week for a special episode of the show titled Homecoming.

The episode saw a number of main roster stars making appearances and getting involved in the action, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, The Miz and Rhea Ripley.

Another major thread of the show was the references to TNA that were made throughout the night, though most of them were disrespectful towards the Anthem-owned promotion.

TNA Stars Speak Out

Potentially the ultimate disrespect for TNA talents was the announcement of a title vs. title match between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Champion Trick Williams for next Tuesday’s episode of the show.

A number of top TNA talents took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at NXT officials being in control of TNA’s booking. Names such as Mustafa Ali, Cassie Lee, Mike Santana and more warned Shawn Michaels and the NXT brand about the result of their actions:

Sick to death of @NXT running roughshod over @TNA like there are no consequences. You’re playing with fire @shawnmichaels — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 17, 2025

Also.



To keep it real with everyone…

I’m pretty sick and tired of all the “WWE/NXT has control over TNA and can do what they want”, bullshit.



Think it’s about time we put it to rest and do something about…#NXTHomecoming — Mike SANTANA?? (@Santana_Proud) September 17, 2025

I came to @ThisIsTNA for new opportunities and to reinvent myself. I refuse to sit around and have @WWENXT talent take those opportunities!



It’s time for a change!!#PRYMEAlexander#TotalNonstopAlexander #NXTHomecoming — PRYME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 17, 2025

NXT celebrates its past but disrespects TNA’s future.



Many will talk about it. A few will do something about it.



Consider this a warning @ShawnMichaels. @WWENXT #NXTHomecoming — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) September 17, 2025

NXT remembers me. I don’t FORGET. Lines keep getting crossed and now, you’ll answer to me. #HoldTheLine @ThisIsTNA #NXTHomecoming — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) September 17, 2025

Title vs Title…..Winner takes all…is that even possible @milanmiracle ??? Doesn’t @carlossilva have to approve this decision. This is very frustrating. Will be watching this match very closely. I have unfinished business with both Oba and Trick @WWENXT #NXThomecoming — MOOSE™? (@TheMooseNation) September 17, 2025

The synchronized effort of TNA talents suggests that it’s the start of a new chapter between the two brands, one in which we’ll see both the rosters competing with each other instead of just individuals.

The announced title vs. title match would give officials the perfect opportunity to kick-start this feud, and we’ll have to see which stars join this new brand war.