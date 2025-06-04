Trick Williams Retains World Title on NXT Thanks to TNA Interference

WWE NXT’s Trick Williams is still the TNA World Champion, thanks to the efforts of some members of the TNA roster. During the June 3, episode of WWE NXT, Williams marked his first title defense by putting the gold on the line against Mike Santana.

Santana proved to be a worthy challenger to Williams in what was the rightful main event of a stacked episode. TNA wrestler Elijah was sat in the crowd to watch the match as he is next in line for a shot at the TNA World Championship.

During the climax of the match, Williams would trash-talk with Elijah before Trick grabbed Elijah’s guitar and smashed it on the ring steps. Amid the chaos, TNA’s AJ Francis and Casey Navarro jumped Santana and bounced him off the announce table. Williams would get back in the ring and hit the Trick Shot to retain the TNA World Championship.

Williams’ victory cements his control over the TNA World Champion but he will now have to look ahead to a showdown with Elijah. It remains to be seen if Williams can retain or if Elijah will bring the gold back home to TNA Wrestling.