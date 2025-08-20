Trick Williams Roasts Fans At WWE NXT in Philadelphia

TNA World Champion Trick Williams had plenty to say about the WWE NXT fans in Philadelphia, even before the show went on the air. As fans cued outside the Met Philadelphia venue for the August 19, episode, Williams made himself loud and clear with some barbs at the crowd.

Seeing one fan, Williams asked if his girlfriend had dressed him, and if so, quipped that “she don’t love you.” One fan was dubbed ‘Paul Heyman’ by Trick, who rejected the fan’s attempted fist bump. Similarly, Trick rejected a fan’s attempt to show him some love with a high-five, telling the fan “their ain’t no love” and that Philadelphia is “my city.”

A fan spotted wearing a JeVon Evans shirt was mocked as poor with Williams saying the fan had seats in the ‘nosebleeds,’ adding that only Trick Williams fans can afford good seats. Williams posed for a selfie but walked away before the image could be taken, before telling a fan that his Phildelphia Eagles gear was clearly a knock-off.

.@_trickwilliams is going OFF on the fans of Philadelphia ?? pic.twitter.com/unbARuJS7P — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2025

Williams’ barbs demonstrates that the NXT Superstar can entertain both in and out of the ring. And as a leading name in both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, fans can expect to see much more of Trick Williams.