Trick Williams Teases Backup After #DIY Attack on WWE NXT

On the September 2, episode of WWE NXT, #DIY made a surprise return to the silver brand, confronting TNA World Champion Trick Williams. The segment resulted in Williams, also a former NXT Champion, being laid out, but now he’s ready to provide some history of his own.

Backstage, an irate Trick was seen leaving the arena and was asked for his thoughts on the two-on-one attack. With #DIY both being names associated from NXT’s past, Williams teased that he may bring some “history” of his own when he confronts the tag team next week.

“DIY? What they think I’m gonna let that slide… Y’all the only two around here with some history? Don’t worry about it. Imma see y’all next week! Yeah.”

"Y'all the only two around here with some history?!"@_trickwilliams is not backing down, he just called out #DIY for next week! ? pic.twitter.com/otCg1QNd9u — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

Trick’s comments instantly led fans online to speculate who he plans to bring from NXT’s history, and Carmelo Hayes was the most popular suggestion. Melo and Trick were long-time allies in NXT before Carmelo turned on him, kicking off a feud that elevated Trick into the main event scene. With both men now heels, it remains to be seen if Melo is indeed the one returning, especially given his ongoing SmackDown unit with The Miz.

The September 9, episode of WWE NXT promises a lot, including Trick’s ‘history,’ a flag match, and a women’s triple-threat tag match for a shot at the Women’s Tag Titles. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest, as Trick Williams will be ready the next time he comes face-to-face with #DIY.