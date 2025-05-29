Trick Williams Caps Off Historic Week With Massive Purchase

Trick Williams’ star continues to rise—both inside and outside the ring as the popular WWE Superstar is capping off a huge week. Fresh off his TNA World Championship win, Williams revealed that he’s also hit a major milestone in his personal life: he recently purchased a house.

On Instagram, Williams shared some highlights of the past week. Among his victories include winning the TNA World Championship, celebrating his birthday, headlining to Premium Live Events and purchasing his new home.

It’s been a landmark week for Trick Williams who is the first wrestler since the WWE-TNA partnership began to capture gold from the other side. With a title defense against Mike Santana coming to the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will be watching closely to see how Trick handles the role of being TNA’s figurehead.