Huge TNA Title Change At WWE Battleground

A new TNA Champion has been crowned.

WWE presented the Battleground PPV this year from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, tonight. The show featured a number of exciting matches including Stephanie Vaquer defeating Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

The main event of the show was Trick Williams challenging TNA World Champion Joe Hendry for the title. The bout was filled with some interesting spots including Williams doing a Spinarooni and Hendry attempting a Rock Bottom.

The TNA Champion almost won the bout towards the end when he delivered a Standing Ovation after a sequence of moves. Trick however managed to get his foot on the rope at the last second.

TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW TNA WORLD CHAMPION!!!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/7BfAkTMKRO — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025

The action then went out of the ring, where Williams sent the Viral Star through the announce desk. Trick then grabbed the title belt, but Hendry caught him in a pin attempt before he could use it as a weapon. After a near-fall, Trick delivered a Trickshot right onto the title belt to become the new TNA Champion.

This is the first time a top act from one company has been booked to hold the title from the other company in the partnership between WWE and TNA.

It’d be interesting to see how this whole thing plays out. Hendry has his TNA contract expiring later this year so we’ll have to see if Williams drops the title back to him or a new contender emerges after tonight.