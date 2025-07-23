The Undertaker Gets Physical In WWE NXT Confrontation

The July 22 episode of WWE NXT brought the action to Houston’s 713 Music Hall, and the atmosphere was electric as Trick Williams kicked off the second hour. After declaring himself the greatest TNA World Champion of all time, Williams took aim at The Undertaker, accusing him of going “soft.”

In a face-to-face encounter, The Undertaker called Trick a “dead man walking” and said he had everything but respect. He questioned Trick’s attitude, saying the hunger he once had as NXT Champion had faded. Trick fired back, dismissing Taker’s WWE LFG protégés as irrelevant.

"The Greatest TNA Champion of all time!"@_trickwilliams is feeling unstoppable after retaining his @ThisIsTNA World Championship ??? pic.twitter.com/qYlRP2JFYq — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

"I think LFG got The Undertaker soft."@_trickwilliams really went there… ? pic.twitter.com/wEZYCJOKXa — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

When Trick swung first, he got a chokeslam for his trouble. The message was clear: you don’t disrespect The Undertaker and walk away unscathed. Their confrontation had been hyped all week long, incuding by Williams during an appearance at WWE Raw.

As Trick Williams continues his dominant run, he may have just stepped into deeper waters than he expected—with the Deadman waiting to teach him a hard lesson in respect.