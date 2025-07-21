Trick Williams Warns Undertaker Ahead of Their Face Off

TNA World Champion Trick Williams is not backing down from a confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Moreover, he has now sent a stern message to ‘The Phenom’ ahead of their face off.

Last week on NXT, Williams confronted The Undertaker’s WWE LFG rookies backstage. The rookies were excited after hearing their mentor would appear on the show but the champ was having none of it.

He shouted at them to move out of his way and bullied them. Williams also dismissed the rookies and said that they were wasting his time. Soon, The Undertaker warned Trick Williams on social media ahead of his appearance.

Now, while speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the TNA World Champion addressed the beef between him and The Phenom ahead of NXT show Houston. He was asked what fans could expect from him, Trick Williams opened up on his recent confrontation with LFG rookies. He said:

“Man, I ain’t gonna lie. Now, this is where I gotta sit back and think about what I’m about to say ‘cause, you know, I’m face to face with The Undertaker. Now hey, growing up, Attitude Era super fan, you know what I’m saying? There’s one guy on that roster, man, hey, look—I was hoping I would never have to see, and that was The Undertaker.”

He then clarified that he won’t back off just because he angered The Undertaker. Williams explained:

“But apparently I said a few things that ruffled his feathers, and you know, I talked about his LFG team… I ain’t tell a lie though, ‘cause you know Booker’s team—they holding it down over there, but we’ll talk about that later. But, you know, I see I pissed Undertaker off. And you know one thing about me is, I’ma say what I have to say and I’ma stand on what I believe in—and we’ll see where that take us.”

Trick Williams then took another shot at the legend, saying:

“If Undertaker come jumping stupid, it might be his last ride.”

Trick Williams isn’t interested in playing the respect game with legends. He is making his mark and daring anyone, even The Undertaker to step up. With Houston show on the horizon and tensions rising, the question remains how The Undertaker deals with the challenge.