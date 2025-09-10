Watch: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Return In Old Gimmick

Another NXT homecoming.

The development brand is set to air its homecoming special from the Full Sail University campus next week. This week’s episode of the show saw the return of several former NXT star in preparation for the special episode.

Perhaps the most unexpected return of the night was that of Tyler Breeze. This happened after Tavion Heights, representing the USA, defeated Ethan Page, who was representing Canada, in a flag match at the show.

Breeze was first shown on the big screen as Heights was celebrating his win on the ramp, and the former WWE star was then seen at the ringside.

Tyler had his selfie stick in his hand, and he entered the ring where Page was still lying after his defeat. Prince Pretty took a selfie with Page before the show went to commercial.

The company later announced that Breeze will be competing at the Homecoming special next week, challenging Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

Tyler Breeze was part of the NXT roster from 2012 to 2015 before he debuted on the main roster. Breeze and his then tag team partner Fandango were released from thier contracts in 2021.

He was brought back almost immediately however, now working as a coach in the performance center as well as being the co-host of the UpUpDownDown channel.