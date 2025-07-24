The Undertaker Praises Trick Williams After WWE NXT Confrontation

The Undertaker made a rare appearance in Houston on Tuesday night, stepping into the WWE NXT ring to confront Trick Williams. Following the segment, Taker took to social media to reflect on the encounter with the reigning TNA World Champion.

Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone! pic.twitter.com/KEo8FjnfeT — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 23, 2025

During the segment, The Undertaker called out Williams’ attitude since winning the TNA Title as well as his stance on the Deadman’s WWE LFG class. Williams would fire back, arguing that the WWE Hall of Famer has never carried two brands in the way Trick does today.

The segment ended with Williams taking a chokeslam by The Undertaker, who was crowned the dominant coach of WWE LFG’s first season. While Trick is riding high as a top name in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, he now knows not to cross the Deadman.