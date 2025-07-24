trick williams the undertaker
NXT

The Undertaker Praises Trick Williams After WWE NXT Confrontation

by Thomas Lowson

The Undertaker made a rare appearance in Houston on Tuesday night, stepping into the WWE NXT ring to confront Trick Williams. Following the segment, Taker took to social media to reflect on the encounter with the reigning TNA World Champion.

During the segment, The Undertaker called out Williams’ attitude since winning the TNA Title as well as his stance on the Deadman’s WWE LFG class. Williams would fire back, arguing that the WWE Hall of Famer has never carried two brands in the way Trick does today.

The segment ended with Williams taking a chokeslam by The Undertaker, who was crowned the dominant coach of WWE LFG’s first season. While Trick is riding high as a top name in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, he now knows not to cross the Deadman.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

