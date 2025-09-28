WWE Ref Vicky D’Errico Takes Top Prize At Bodybuilding Competition

As a WWE referee, Vicky D’Errico usually works to stay out of the spotlight during matches. But at a recent bodybuilding competition, the official proved impossible to ignore.

D’Errico revealed on her Instagram Stories that she captured multiple first-place awards at the NPC IFBB Daytona Pro/AM Championships. She secured the top spot in the Novice category, claimed victory in Open Class C, and went on to earn Overall honors for the event.

Celebrating her wins, D’Errico posted a photo and message to fans with the caption: “Hard work pays off.”

D’Errico’s competitive spirit is nothing new. Before joining WWE NXT as a referee, she competed as a professional boxer for the Rough N’ Rowdy promotion. Making her debut at Rough N’ Rowdy 10 in November 2019, she returned at Rough N’ Rowdy 20 to capture the Women’s Middleweight Championship.

Currently, D’Errico is one of only a handful of female referees in WWE, joining the likes of Jessika Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn. Whether she ever transitions into the squared circle as an in-ring competitor remains to be seen, but her latest accomplishments make one thing clear: she already has the physique to rival the superstars she officiates.