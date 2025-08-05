WWE Announces NXT Live Event Tour Across Southeast (SC, GA)

WWE has announced three upcoming NXT live events set for September 5–7 across South Carolina and Georgia. The events mark WWE’s return to North Charleston and Spartanburg for the first time since 2019.

Scheduled stops include Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, SC on September 5, North Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, SC on September 6, and Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on September 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET. An exclusive presale is available now through Ticketmaster.

The shows will feature top NXT stars, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

NXT’s Upcoming PLE’s