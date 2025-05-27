NXT Superstar Reveals Shoulder Injury After Months Out of the Ring

WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece has clarified why fans haven’t seen her in the ring in recent months: she’s dealing with a shoulder injury. On Instagram, Reece shared that she had successfully undergone shoulder surgery. The vlog shows Reece getting ready in the morning ahead of her procedure, and later cuts to Reece after the operation that lasted a couple of hours.

Reece’s most recent match came at an NXT live event in Bartow, Florida on March 22, where she came up short against Karmen Petrovic. In addition to WWE NXT, Reece has been competing on WWE Evolve this year, and made a handful of appearances for TNA Wrestling in October 2024.

Brinley Reece joined WWE in 2022 and debuted the following year by replacing the injured Jakara Jackson in the 2023 Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament. Now, Reece will have to focus on her recovery before she can consider a return to in-ring competition.