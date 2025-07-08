WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025: How to Watch, Match Card & Start Time

WWE’s developmental brand returns to Atlanta for NXT The Great American Bash 2025, taking place Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the historic Center Stage Theater. The event notably airs head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas, marking the 13th Great American Bash under the WWE banner.

When & Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Start Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)

The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets. For all other countries, the show will be available on the WWE Network.

Complete Match Card

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura

NXT Women's North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame Tag Team Match: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne)

TNA World Championship Contract Signing: Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana

Championship Showdowns

NXT Championship Match

The powerhouse champion Oba Femi defends his title against Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura, continuing the cross-promotional rivalry that’s added an international flair to the NXT main event scene. Inamura earned his shot by defeating Jasper Troy in a hard-fought number one contender’s match on July 1, setting up this international clash for NXT’s top prize.

NXT Women’s North American Championship

Sol Ruca’s athleticism and momentum will be tested against the relentless Izzi Dame in what promises to be a high-energy, fast-paced contest. Dame earned this championship opportunity after pinning Ruca in a recent tag team match, thanks to an inadvertent spear from Ruca’s partner Zaria.

Cross-Promotional Elements

One of the most intriguing segments involves the contract signing for the TNA World Championship match at TNA’s Slammiversary. Current champion Trick Williams, who became the first WWE-contracted wrestler to hold any TNA title at NXT Battleground, will face both Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a three-way match on July 20, representing the continued partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

The event also features a tag team match between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe against Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne), marking Monroe’s televised WWE debut. Grace earned a shot at the women’s championship at Evolution after her impressive victory in a number one contender’s match.

Historic Venue

The Great American Bash returns to the historic Center Stage Theater – the former home of WCW Saturday Night from 1989-1992. This marks a nostalgic homecoming for the event, as the last time Great American Bash was in the Georgia area was the 1992 event.

Competition with AEW

The event’s 3:00 PM ET start time puts it in direct competition with AEW’s All In: Texas, which also begins at 3:00 PM ET. This head-to-head battle represents the most significant scheduling conflict between WWE and AEW since the Monday Night Wars era.

The Great American Bash serves as the opening act for WWE’s Atlanta triple-header weekend, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event at 8:00 PM ET the same day, and Evolution on Sunday, July 13.